3,395 Shares in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,412,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,202,000 after purchasing an additional 169,297 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,346,000 after purchasing an additional 680,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Globant by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Globant stock opened at $199.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Globant SA has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $201.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

