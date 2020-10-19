Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential downside of 31.50% from the company’s previous close.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

FSLY opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $163,411.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 308,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,204,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $591,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,015,786 shares of company stock worth $173,814,004 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Fastly by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

