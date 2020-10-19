Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $20.08 on Monday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.23 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $44,804.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,395.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 221,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,317,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,723 shares of company stock valued at $699,941. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Upwork by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

