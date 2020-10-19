AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 666,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 188,263 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 37,535.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 137,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $436.27 million, a P/E ratio of 383.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

