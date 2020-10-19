Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Lifted to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,047 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 167.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 218.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

