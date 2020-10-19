Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Lifted to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.
Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,047 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 167.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 218.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
