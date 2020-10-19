DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Atmos Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

