DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 130,111 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

PXD stock opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

