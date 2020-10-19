ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ONEOK by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

