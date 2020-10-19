DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,639 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.