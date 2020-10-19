Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Loews by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Loews stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

