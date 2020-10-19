Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $44,158,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,439,000 after acquiring an additional 653,043 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 1,097.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Catalent by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 571,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,507,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,246,000 after acquiring an additional 566,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $92.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,433 shares of company stock worth $20,304,879. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.