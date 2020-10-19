DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $21,856,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NYSE WPC opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.044 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.