DNB Asset Management AS Sells 7,021 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

NYSE NUE opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

