DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $103.32 on Monday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.46.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock worth $8,913,282. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

