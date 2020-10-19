DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 138,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.79.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $142.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.15. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.