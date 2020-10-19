DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 451 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.62.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $131.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

