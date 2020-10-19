HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,263 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,672.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 147,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE HDB opened at $56.00 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

