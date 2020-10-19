DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oct 19th, 2020

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,078 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,082,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $159.16 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

