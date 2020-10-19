Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TM. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $130.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

