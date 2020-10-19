Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 378 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1,575.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,935,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,307,000 after purchasing an additional 129,166 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,323,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,210,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $114.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $129.97. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $824,961. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

