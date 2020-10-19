United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 133,233.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 248,854 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $3,163,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $523,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $12.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.