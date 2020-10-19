Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,000.6% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $128.11 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.