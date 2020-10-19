Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Renaissance Capital cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

