Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 3,482 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 304.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

