Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.92. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

KL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

