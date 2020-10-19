Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 425 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.80 and a beta of 0.80. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $85,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,570,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,157,671 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

