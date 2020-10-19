Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,434,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,813,000 after buying an additional 134,880 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 500.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,503 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 924,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 31.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

