Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,748,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Colliers Secur. lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

IRBT opened at $89.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.58. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $92.31.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.