Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.29.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $220,559.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,859,181.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $138.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

