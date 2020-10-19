Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

