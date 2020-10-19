Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after buying an additional 701,464 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $21,772,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 421,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 223,150 shares in the last quarter.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $51.65 on Monday. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

