Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 132.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $111.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

