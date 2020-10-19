Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 455,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,731 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,707,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,541 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $34.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

