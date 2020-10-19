Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 218,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 135.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 48,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $39.28 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

