Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000.

Shares of FIW opened at $65.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

