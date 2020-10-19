Comparing Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) and Smartsheet (OTCMKTS:SMAR)

Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isign Solutions and Smartsheet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isign Solutions $1.01 million 2.40 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Smartsheet $270.88 million 25.01 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -68.49

Isign Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Isign Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Isign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Isign Solutions and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Smartsheet 0 6 8 0 2.57

Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Isign Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Isign Solutions and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% Smartsheet -34.08% -20.90% -13.67%

Summary

Smartsheet beats Isign Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, including iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

