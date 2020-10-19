Contrasting Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and Seanergy Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.06 $1.09 million N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime $86.50 million 0.09 -$11.70 million ($12.16) -0.04

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seanergy Maritime.

Volatility & Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Castor Maritime and Seanergy Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Seanergy Maritime 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seanergy Maritime has a consensus price target of $0.72, indicating a potential upside of 50.82%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime -21.30% -46.30% -5.59%

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Seanergy Maritime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

