Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Insider Sells £2,028,671.80 in Stock

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) insider Gilbert McCarthy sold 26,042 shares of Kingspan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,790 ($101.78), for a total value of £2,028,671.80 ($2,650,472.69).

Kingspan Group stock opened at GBX 76.82 ($1.00) on Monday. Kingspan Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 million and a PE ratio of 40.65.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Kingspan Group from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,800 ($62.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

