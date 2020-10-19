Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) Insider Sells £1,686,250 in Stock

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) insider Patrick DeSouza sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £1,686,250 ($2,203,096.42).

Water Intelligence stock opened at GBX 481.25 ($6.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 million and a PE ratio of 35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 386.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 319.78. Water Intelligence PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.40).

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

