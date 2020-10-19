Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) Insider Sells £1,686,250 in Stock

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) insider Patrick DeSouza sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £1,686,250 ($2,203,096.42).
Water Intelligence stock opened at GBX 481.25 ($6.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 million and a PE ratio of 35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 386.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 319.78. Water Intelligence PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.40).
About Water Intelligence
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.