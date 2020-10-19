Insider Buying: Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Insider Purchases 20,334 Shares of Stock

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) insider Graeme Bissett bought 20,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,946.96 ($11,689.26).

ASIT opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.35 ($1.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 million and a P/E ratio of -16.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.50.

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

