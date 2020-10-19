Insider Buying: Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Insider Purchases 20,334 Shares of Stock

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) insider Graeme Bissett bought 20,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,946.96 ($11,689.26).
ASIT opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.35 ($1.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 million and a P/E ratio of -16.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.50.
About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L)
