MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases A$60,000.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) insider Peter Montgomery purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

