Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director Sells $87,502.50 in Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CE opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.8% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Celanese by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Celanese by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.