Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Increases By 43.6%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EGY opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.87.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 273,485 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,161 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

