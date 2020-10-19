Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,218,529.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 81,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $2,218,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Llp Abingworth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 12th, Llp Abingworth sold 115,541 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $3,361,087.69.
  • On Tuesday, August 18th, Llp Abingworth sold 986,842 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $18,749,998.00.

Shares of PSNL opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Personalis by 113.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Personalis by 85.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Personalis by 20,417.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 108,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 80.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 88,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the second quarter worth about $681,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis Major Shareholder Sells $2,218,529.00 in Stock
