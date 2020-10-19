Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,500.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,580.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,204.83.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,339.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,278.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,072.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

