Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $670.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $575.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB reiterated a hold rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $514.80.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $530.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.66. Netflix has a 12 month low of $265.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

