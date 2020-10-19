Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $670.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $575.00 to $670.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $514.80.

NFLX stock opened at $530.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.55 and a 200-day moving average of $463.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $265.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after buying an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 83.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

