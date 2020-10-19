Barclays Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) a GBX 120 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 299.06 ($3.91).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 95.17 ($1.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.93.

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

