Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 155 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

LON VOD opened at GBX 110.28 ($1.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.86. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.21).

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total value of £469,890.16 ($613,914.50).

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

