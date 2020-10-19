Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.70 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.70 ($6.71) target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.55 ($7.71).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €7.56 ($8.89) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.15 and a 200-day moving average of €8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($21.12).

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

